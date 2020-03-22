Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.37. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,142. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.