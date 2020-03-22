Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 5,693,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,603. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.