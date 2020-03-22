Zacks: Analysts Expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Yext posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 2,349,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Yext has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $78,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,768,765 shares in the company, valued at $57,775,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Yext by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

