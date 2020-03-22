Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $44.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.60 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $182.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.83 billion to $185.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $183.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.32 billion to $187.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,617,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,127,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

