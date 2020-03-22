Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.95 Million

Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $500.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.89 million. Guess? posted sales of $536.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 7,131,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,722. Guess? has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Guess? by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.