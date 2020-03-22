Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report sales of $446.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.90 million and the highest is $450.56 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $704.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $785.31 million to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

PTEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 9,619,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 337,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,936,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.