Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 2,523,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.