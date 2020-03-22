Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGFS. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AgroFresh Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGFS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,561. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.