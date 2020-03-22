Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $98.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.49 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $423.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $427.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $438.80 million, with estimates ranging from $434.19 million to $443.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Avid Technology by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 525,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

