Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 655,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 616,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,458,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 5,226,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

