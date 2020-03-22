Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $211.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom delivered mixed fiscal first-quarter results, wherein earnings surpassed the estimates, while revenues lagged the same. Moreover, the company withdrew prior guidance for fiscal 2020, owing to coronavirus crisis-led uncertainty. Further, slowdown in IT spending, as estimated by IDC, remains an overhang. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is well poised to gain from roll outs of 5G smartphones in semiconductor space amid accelerated deployment of 5G. Further, synergies from acquisitions of Brocade, CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business are expected to boost Broadcom’s presence in infrastructure software vertical, in the days ahead. Broadcom is well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G, backed by an expanding product portfolio.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,913. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.01. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $135,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

