Zacks Investment Research Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 62,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $146,380. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

