Zacks Investment Research Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UVSP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 247,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,451. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.