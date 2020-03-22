Zacks Investment Research Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 247,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $461.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

