Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 383,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $593.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,928.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 304,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.