Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to Buy

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

NYSE NWE traded down $9.04 on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 906,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

