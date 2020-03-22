Zacks Investment Research Upgrades salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to Buy

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $146.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,448,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347,110. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,653.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $54,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,021.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,211 shares of company stock valued at $68,783,016. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

