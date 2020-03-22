Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTEC. Bank of America initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

TTEC stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. Equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

