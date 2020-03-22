Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.00

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The firm has a market cap of $188.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Zegona Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

