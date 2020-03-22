ZPER Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $866,374.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Liquid, BitForex and Coinsuper. In the last week, ZPER has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004806 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00357077 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016433 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002057 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

