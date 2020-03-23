Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.10 on Monday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

