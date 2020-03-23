Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.10 on Monday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.72.
About Enservco
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.