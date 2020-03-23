Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

