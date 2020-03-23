Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Announces Earnings Results

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TIF stock opened at $125.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

