Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million.
Shares of Town Sports International stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.39.
In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,748.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Town Sports International Company Profile
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.
