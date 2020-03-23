Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million.

Shares of Town Sports International stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,748.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.