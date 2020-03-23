United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.83). United States Steel also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.8–0.8 EPS.

NYSE X opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

