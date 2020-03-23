United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.8–0.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.84. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $5.29 on Monday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Steel from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

