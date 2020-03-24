14,088 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,693 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,417 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $215,476,000 after acquiring an additional 233,637 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 109,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,119. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

