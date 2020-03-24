14,953 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

