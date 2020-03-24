1Spatial (LON:SPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.00

Shares of 1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.98.

About 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

