2,200 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,379. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

