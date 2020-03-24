40,172 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of BCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082. Corporate insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 72,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.