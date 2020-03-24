666 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after buying an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $16.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.43. 3,564,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.26. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

