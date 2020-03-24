6,984 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

HD traded up $10.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.39. 12,230,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.70. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

