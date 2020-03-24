968 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Bought by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

AON stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,071. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

