Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.77

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.77 ($1.26) and last traded at A$1.92 ($1.36), with a volume of 3054012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.84 ($1.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.23.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Adelaide Brighton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

In related news, insider Emma Stein acquired 19,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$44,613.03 ($31,640.45). Also, insider Zlatko Todorcevski acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,600.00 ($63,546.10). Insiders acquired 69,313 shares of company stock worth $163,913 in the last three months.

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

