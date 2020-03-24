Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Downgraded by Cormark

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE ALYA traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $1.63. 5,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alithya Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 205,560 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

