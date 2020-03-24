All Sports Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $291,347.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.04071641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00065312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037506 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003480 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

