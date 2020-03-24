Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $26.87. 1,694,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.