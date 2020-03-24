Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $15.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,056.62. 4,038,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. The company has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,357.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

