Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,056.62. 4,038,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,379.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.61. The company has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

