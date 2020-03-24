Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 13.6% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $14.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,354.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.08. The company has a market capitalization of $724.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

