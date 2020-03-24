Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $14.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. The firm has a market cap of $724.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,354.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

