Alphacat (ACAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,406.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $358,526.24 and approximately $31,406.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.02653998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00183827 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.