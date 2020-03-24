ALS (ASX:ALQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.77

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.77 ($3.38) and last traded at A$4.64 ($3.29), with a volume of 4667521 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.93 ($3.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$8.57.

About ALS (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.