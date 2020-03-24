Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 446,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,419. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.