Analysts Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Target Price at $1,191.67

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,191.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL traded down $42.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $742.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,202.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,164.67. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.