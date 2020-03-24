Analysts Set Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $141.86

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. 4,061,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,339 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

