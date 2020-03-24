Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,145.40

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,145.40 ($15.07) and last traded at GBX 1,152.20 ($15.16), with a volume of 265057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,091.80 ($14.36).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,687.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,924.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

