Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 339152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.55).

A number of research firms recently commented on APF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

The firm has a market cap of $189.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.60.

In other news, insider Julian Treger acquired 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Also, insider Patrick Meier acquired 6,310 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Insiders have bought 49,310 shares of company stock worth $7,930,740 in the last quarter.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

