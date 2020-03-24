Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.81

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$14.81 ($10.50) and last traded at A$17.09 ($12.12), with a volume of 6687789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$15.44 ($10.95).

The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$33.93 and its 200-day moving average is A$32.95.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

